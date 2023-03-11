Previous
Fire escape by mittens
Fire escape

I don't know what this building is used for, but I thought the fire escape on it looked interesting.
I hope everyone is having a good weekend.
mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 11th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Substantial set of steps there!
March 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing fire escape and all from an attic room!
March 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat find and capture...At least there is a fire escape.
March 11th, 2023  
