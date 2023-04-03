Previous
Trees 3 by mittens
Photo 3947

Trees 3

For one subject month.
I'm going to do a month of trees as a subject instead of focusing only on one item. I hope this is okay.

Took this one out of the car window and it was very windy and rainy so my lens got wet...and so did I. LOL
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
