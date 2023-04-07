Sign up
Photo 3951
Trees 7
Some trees are starting to bloom,
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
30-shots2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture, with the soft pinks, blues and the darkness of the branches
April 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
The pink/purple against the blue sky is so delightful.
April 7th, 2023
Mallory
ace
Love the pov
April 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors!
April 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2023
