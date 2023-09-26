Previous
Goldenrod by mittens
Goldenrod

I'm seeing this everywhere. People think it causes allergies but when I googled it, it said that goldenrod rarely causes allergies. Interesting.
mittens (Marilyn)

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely definition, fav
September 26th, 2023  
