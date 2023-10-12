Previous
Flowers (dahlias) by mittens
Flowers (dahlias)

These were growing is someone's yard and I have no idea what they are but they were very pretty.

Thank you to those who identified them as dahlias. They didn't look like the ones I'm familiar with.
mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens

Diana
They are gorgeous dahlias, beautifully captured in wonderful light.
October 12th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely dahlia capture
October 12th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
@ludwigsdiana @ziggy77 Thank you very much Diana and Jo and thank you for identifying them.
October 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug
Beautiful dahlias. You have captured them so well with the light on them.
October 12th, 2023  
