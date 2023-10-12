Sign up
Previous
Photo 4137
Flowers (dahlias)
These were growing is someone's yard and I have no idea what they are but they were very pretty.
Thank you to those who identified them as dahlias. They didn't look like the ones I'm familiar with.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4137
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous dahlias, beautifully captured in wonderful light.
October 12th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely dahlia capture
October 12th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@ziggy77
Thank you very much Diana and Jo and thank you for identifying them.
October 12th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful dahlias. You have captured them so well with the light on them.
October 12th, 2023
