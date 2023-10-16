Previous
Autumn 8 by mittens
Photo 4141

Autumn 8

16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
October 16th, 2023  
Paul J ace
A nice Autumn scene!
October 16th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sos lovely
October 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colours.
October 16th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Great shot. A beautiful autumn scene for sure.
October 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely view of Autumn colours under a grey sky - - a lovely shot!
October 16th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- looks like there are some nice colors on the way here.
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise