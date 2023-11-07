Previous
Autumn 22 by mittens
Photo 4163

Autumn 22

Stone building in a park. I think people can rent it for picnics and parties.
Taken in October.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful! I love this so much!
November 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such a pretty spot
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise