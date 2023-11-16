Previous
Autumn 29 by mittens
Photo 4172

Autumn 29

16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely gorgeous golden leaves.
November 16th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
November 16th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Very pretty.
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise