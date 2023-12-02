Previous
Holiday 2 by mittens
Photo 4187

Holiday 2

There's no place like gnome for the holidays. LOL Holiday Gnomes are in the stores everywhere around here again this year.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
haha, very cute
December 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous composition and capture! The first thing I thought was, he needed his beard trimmed ;-)
December 2nd, 2023  
Beverley ace
Fluffy cuteness… very lovely
December 2nd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
LOL smile for the day! No place like gnome...good one!
December 2nd, 2023  
Jo Worboys
You can never have enough gnomes 🤣 great pov
December 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I do love a Nordic gnome!
December 2nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Cute!
December 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise