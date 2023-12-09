Previous
Holiday 9 by mittens
My little bird ornament. The bell ornament on the left was my parents ornament from when I was a kid.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Casablanca ace
That is very sweet and a lovely memory for you too
December 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love your bird and the wonderful memories the bell brings.
December 9th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Very precious memories… lovely
December 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! such a beautiful little robin ! and the little red bell must bring loads of fond memories ! fav
December 9th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Delightful shot!
December 9th, 2023  
