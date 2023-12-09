Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4194
Holiday 9
My little bird ornament. The bell ornament on the left was my parents ornament from when I was a kid.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5477
photos
172
followers
155
following
1149% complete
View this month »
4187
4188
4189
4190
4191
4192
4193
4194
Latest from all albums
4189
4190
4191
4192
1245
4193
4194
1246
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
That is very sweet and a lovely memory for you too
December 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love your bird and the wonderful memories the bell brings.
December 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Very precious memories… lovely
December 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! such a beautiful little robin ! and the little red bell must bring loads of fond memories ! fav
December 9th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Delightful shot!
December 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close