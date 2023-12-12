Previous
Holiday 12 by mittens
Holiday 12

Happy little elves.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
How lovely, one just has to smile at this.
December 12th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
They look very jolly. Are they jars for their middles to fill up with goodies?
December 12th, 2023  
Corinne C
So cute!
December 12th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
these are adorable
December 12th, 2023  
Harry J Benson
Cute
December 12th, 2023  
