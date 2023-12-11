Previous
My bokeh Christmas tree by mittens
Photo 4196

My bokeh Christmas tree

11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Superb and festive
December 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such gorgeous colourful bokeh, well captured!
December 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise