Previous
Photo 4244
Sunset and clouds
Some days this January I'm going to use sky photos I took in my first year here on 365 Project and fix them up a little to share again.
This one is from July, 2011.
Here is the original shot:
https://365project.org/mittens/365/2011-07-24
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
5
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5530
photos
170
followers
155
following
1162% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Diana
ace
Beautiful colours and edit.
January 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So much brighter !
January 28th, 2024
Tracy
Beautifully captured.
January 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Gorgeous shot!
January 28th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Lovely
January 28th, 2024
