Sunset and clouds by mittens
Photo 4244

Sunset and clouds

Some days this January I'm going to use sky photos I took in my first year here on 365 Project and fix them up a little to share again.
This one is from July, 2011.

Here is the original shot:
https://365project.org/mittens/365/2011-07-24
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana ace
Beautiful colours and edit.
January 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So much brighter !
January 28th, 2024  
Tracy
Beautifully captured.
January 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous shot!
January 28th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely
January 28th, 2024  
