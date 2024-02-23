Sign up
Photo 4270
Flash of Red 23
Negative space.
This is one of my dad's paintings.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5561
photos
172
followers
145
following
for2024
Mags
ace
That's lovely! Is it hanging in your home?
February 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you Mags. Yes, it is hanging on the wall in my dining room.
February 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
It's beautiful, how fabulous to have it in your dining room.
February 23rd, 2024
