Flash of Red 23 by mittens
Flash of Red 23

Negative space.
This is one of my dad's paintings.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Mags ace
That's lovely! Is it hanging in your home?
February 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@marlboromaam Thank you Mags. Yes, it is hanging on the wall in my dining room.
February 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
February 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
It's beautiful, how fabulous to have it in your dining room.
February 23rd, 2024  
