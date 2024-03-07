Previous
A bench in the park by mittens
Photo 4283

A bench in the park

We love taking drives and also exploring parks.
It's a little easier for me with my mobility limitations.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful light and shadows from these tall trees.
March 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
looks inviting
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise