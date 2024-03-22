Previous
A deer in the park by mittens
Photo 4298

A deer in the park

She heard my camera click as I was pointing it out of the car window.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Corinne C ace
A fabulous image
March 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2024  
