Photo 4367
Trees and farm in the country
Have a wonderful weekend everyone.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Corinne C
A wonderful pastoral image. makes me want to visit!
Wishing you a wonderful weekend too!
May 31st, 2024
Diana
a beautiful capture of this lovely rural scene, beautiful trees and a lovely farm tucked away in the corner.
May 31st, 2024
