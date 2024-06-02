Sign up
Photo 4369
Colorful leaves
Taken at a garden center.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5684
photos
166
followers
148
following
1196% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mark St Clair
ace
Love the colors. What kind of plant is it
June 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@frodob
Thank you, Mark. I actually have no idea what kind of plant it is. I should have looked at the tag.
June 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice details and colors
June 2nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely colours
June 2nd, 2024
