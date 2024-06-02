Previous
Colorful leaves by mittens
Photo 4369

Colorful leaves

Taken at a garden center.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Love the colors. What kind of plant is it
June 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@frodob Thank you, Mark. I actually have no idea what kind of plant it is. I should have looked at the tag.
June 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice details and colors
June 2nd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely colours
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise