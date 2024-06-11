Previous
Great Blue Heron by mittens
Great Blue Heron

Saw him by the creek in a park and was so excited to be able to get a couple of pictures of him. I rarely see them around here.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

mittens (Marilyn)

Mark St Clair
He was posing just for you
June 11th, 2024  
Beverley
Wonderful… lucky to capture him
June 11th, 2024  
Diana
Great shot of this lovely bird, seems as if he had a tough day.
June 11th, 2024  
Barb
Beautiful, Marilyn!
June 11th, 2024  
