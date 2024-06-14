Previous
A walk in the park by mittens
Photo 4381

A walk in the park

This fellow seems to be enjoying a walk by the lake.
Have a great weekend everyone.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this peaceful setting.
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise