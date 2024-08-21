Sign up
Previous
Photo 4449
Blue Heron
Saw this fellow in a pond with green algae or something on it.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
6
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting and capture.
August 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous shot… it looks quite solid
August 21st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
August 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
He looks like he’s skating? Great image
August 21st, 2024
Michelle
Lovely capture, I wonder how it sees the fish through the green!
August 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
August 21st, 2024
