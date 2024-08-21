Previous
Blue Heron by mittens
Photo 4449

Blue Heron

Saw this fellow in a pond with green algae or something on it.
21st August 2024

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting and capture.
August 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous shot… it looks quite solid
August 21st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
August 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
He looks like he’s skating? Great image
August 21st, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture, I wonder how it sees the fish through the green!
August 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
August 21st, 2024  
