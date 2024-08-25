Previous
Sunflower 1 by mittens
Sunflower 1

I took some pictures of sunflowers so I'm going to do a short series of them.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
Beautiful capture.
August 25th, 2024  
gloria jones
Although spent, this sunflower is lovely.
August 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Lovely !
August 25th, 2024  
