Photo 4466
Pink and yellow flowers
They are in a planter in my back yard.
I love the color combination.
This was taken a couple of weeks ago.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Casablanca
ace
So pretty. I like the soft vignette, suits it.
September 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
This is really lovely, Marilyn! I agree with
@casablanca
... soft vignette is perfect for this photo!
September 8th, 2024
