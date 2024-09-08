Previous
Pink and yellow flowers by mittens
Pink and yellow flowers

They are in a planter in my back yard.
I love the color combination.
This was taken a couple of weeks ago.
mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Casablanca ace
So pretty. I like the soft vignette, suits it.
September 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
This is really lovely, Marilyn! I agree with @casablanca... soft vignette is perfect for this photo!
September 8th, 2024  
