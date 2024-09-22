Sign up
Previous
Photo 4480
Goldenrod
It is everywhere right now.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
6
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5812
photos
160
followers
146
following
1227% complete
View this month »
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
4479
4480
Latest from all albums
4475
1294
4476
4477
1295
4478
4479
4480
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goldenrod
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture...love shade of yellow
September 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
So pretty against the white fence!
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, such lovely looking plants.
September 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! I haven't seen much of it here yet.
September 22nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Very prettty against the white fence
September 22nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
September 22nd, 2024
