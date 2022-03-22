Previous
Orange 4 by mittens
Photo 1094

Orange 4

A little pot of artificial flowers.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
They are so lovely and almost look real.
March 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
March 22nd, 2022  
