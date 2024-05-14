Sign up
Stormy clouds
We had some nasty thunder storms over the weekend.
Took this through the windshield of the car on our way home from a store.
14th May 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fantastic clouds!
May 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Dramatic!
May 14th, 2024
Lin
ace
Amazing clouds captured!
May 14th, 2024
