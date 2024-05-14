Previous
Stormy clouds by mittens
Photo 4351

Stormy clouds

We had some nasty thunder storms over the weekend.
Took this through the windshield of the car on our way home from a store.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fantastic clouds!
May 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Dramatic!
Dramatic!
May 14th, 2024  
Lin ace
Amazing clouds captured!
May 14th, 2024  
