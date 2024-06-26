Previous
Leaves by the fence by mittens
Photo 4393

Leaves by the fence

I played a little with processing.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
It almost looks like a painting. I like it
June 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice BW
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise