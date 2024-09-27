Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4485
Flowers in B&W
I didn't like the results I had in color so decided to process it to black and white.
This was taken in August.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5819
photos
160
followers
148
following
1228% complete
View this month »
4478
4479
4480
4481
4482
4483
4484
4485
Latest from all albums
4480
4481
4482
4483
1296
1297
4484
4485
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful conversion with lovely contrasts and details.
September 27th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
September 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful…
September 27th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
September 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close