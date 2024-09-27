Previous
Flowers in B&W by mittens
Photo 4485

Flowers in B&W

I didn't like the results I had in color so decided to process it to black and white.
This was taken in August.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful conversion with lovely contrasts and details.
September 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
September 27th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful…
September 27th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise