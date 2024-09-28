Previous
Pumpkin display by mittens
Photo 4486

Pumpkin display

This was at a farmers market.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love these beautiful pumpkins, lovely shot and display.
September 28th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot of the pumpkins
September 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A nice display !
September 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 28th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely display!
September 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise