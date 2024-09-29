Previous
Geese at the pond by mittens
Photo 4487

Geese at the pond

Taken a few weeks ago.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely peaceful scene !
September 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely capture of this beautiful and peaceful setting.
September 29th, 2024  
