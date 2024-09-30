Previous
Pretty wildflowers by mittens
Pretty wildflowers

This was taken in August.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
30th September 2024

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
Mags ace
How lovely they are! Wildflowers are the best. =)
September 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely purple!
September 30th, 2024  
