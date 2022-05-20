Previous
Grass mowing by mittens
Photo 1131

Grass mowing

My husband was finally well enough to mow the lawn after having Covid. The lawn had grown pretty high especially do to all the rain we were having.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
Good to hear that hubby is well again, the lawn sure needed mowing. Lovely shot and scene, it must be fun with that mower.
May 20th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
I’m glad he’s feeling better. Some people aren’t mowing for the whole month of May. You actually have beautiful grass!
May 20th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Glad he is feeling better. Must make him feel good to cut the grass.
May 20th, 2022  
