Photo 1131
Grass mowing
My husband was finally well enough to mow the lawn after having Covid. The lawn had grown pretty high especially do to all the rain we were having.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
nomowmay-22
Diana
ace
Good to hear that hubby is well again, the lawn sure needed mowing. Lovely shot and scene, it must be fun with that mower.
May 20th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
I’m glad he’s feeling better. Some people aren’t mowing for the whole month of May. You actually have beautiful grass!
May 20th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Glad he is feeling better. Must make him feel good to cut the grass.
May 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
