Previous
Photo 1268
A robin in my tree
I saw him in the tree outside my kitchen window while I was getting breakfast, grabbed my camera, and got a few quick shots of him before he flew away.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
4
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
bird
,
robin
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
April 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture.
April 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
April 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Definitely see Spring coming to your area with leaves starting to emerge and the robin you have beautifully captured.
April 17th, 2024
