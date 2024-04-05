Previous
Weeping willow by mittens
Weeping willow

5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Lesley ace
I do like this. We had a beautiful weeping willow at the bottom of the back garden at our last house. Sadly the new owners chopped it down almost immediately they moved in. Our garden here is much too small for such a tree so I do love seeing them swishing in the breeze.
April 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
How lovely with all the fresh green, beautiful tree and capture.
April 5th, 2024  
