Previous
Photo 1261
Weeping willow
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Lesley
ace
I do like this. We had a beautiful weeping willow at the bottom of the back garden at our last house. Sadly the new owners chopped it down almost immediately they moved in. Our garden here is much too small for such a tree so I do love seeing them swishing in the breeze.
April 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
How lovely with all the fresh green, beautiful tree and capture.
April 5th, 2024
