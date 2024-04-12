Previous
Pretty pansies by mittens
Photo 1265

Pretty pansies

Taken at a garden center
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very delightful
April 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such lovely little faces.
April 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such pretty little fces !
April 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful vibrant color.
April 12th, 2024  
