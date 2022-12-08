Previous
Next
Special Christ-mas decor by mltrotter
53 / 365

Special Christ-mas decor

53/365 This Nativity set is over 30 years old. #photosbyMichele365 #365photoproject2022 #1photoaday
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise