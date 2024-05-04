Previous
Chipping sparrow by mltrotter
Photo 526

Chipping sparrow

123/366 This bird opted to sit on top of the bird feeder and pose for me.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise