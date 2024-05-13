Previous
Is this a parade route? by mltrotter
Photo 535

Is this a parade route?

132/366 Benny and I were walking home when family drove by in an antique car, which could be in a parade. But looking at their faces, Benny could have been a feature in a parade🥰
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
146% complete

