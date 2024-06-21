Sign up
Previous
Photo 555
After the sunset
173/366 I missed 18 days of posting a daily photo. In early June I had a total knee replacement. I’m doing well.
This photo was so beautiful; I had to start back up with it.
After the sun set, the clouds opened up to show this beauty!
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
