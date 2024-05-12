Previous
Hey guys! It’s getting crowded here! by mltrotter
Hey guys! It’s getting crowded here!

131/366 We went to see the pelicans today on the Fox River. There are a lot of them. I took several photos. I like how I captured this with a mouth wide open!
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
John Falconer ace
What a great capture. Well done.
May 13th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Quite the gathering!
May 13th, 2024  
