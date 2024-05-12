Sign up
Photo 534
Hey guys! It’s getting crowded here!
131/366 We went to see the pelicans today on the Fox River. There are a lot of them. I took several photos. I like how I captured this with a mouth wide open!
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Michele
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
John Falconer
What a great capture. Well done.
May 13th, 2024
Dorothy
Quite the gathering!
May 13th, 2024
