What?! I have to eat too! by mltrotter
61 / 365

What?! I have to eat too!

61/365 Says the squirrel on the bird feeder in the snow.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
16% complete

Christine Sztukowski
So cute
December 16th, 2022  
