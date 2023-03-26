Previous
Hiking and identifying birds with Noah by mltrotter
161 / 365

Hiking and identifying birds with Noah

161/365 My grandson keeps this book in his hiking backpack.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Michele

Dawn ace
Such a lovely candid of him and so cool he enjoys hiking and learning to to learn bird identification fav
March 26th, 2023  
