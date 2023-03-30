Sign up
165 / 365
Under a bridge/on a trail
165/365 I found a new trail today. I love the curve of this bridge.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
2
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I'm pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project.
195
photos
9
followers
11
following
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
27
162
163
28
164
29
165
30
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
30th March 2023 10:03am
Privacy
Tags
leadinglines
Christine Sztukowski
Cool look
March 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
March 31st, 2023
