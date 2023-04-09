Previous
Strutting turkeys by mltrotter
Strutting turkeys

175/365 I found this pair on some open property near my home.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Michele

I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are super!
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely looking
April 10th, 2023  
