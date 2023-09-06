Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
325 / 365
Step count-day after knee scope
323/365 Considering I probably get two steps for each hop on crutches and the only other thing I did moving was exercises on the floor, my step count isn’t too bad🫤
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
388
photos
13
followers
15
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th September 2023 8:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close