334 / 365
Turkey tail
332/365 I saw so many kinds of fungi in the woods today. I love the many shades of brown in this one.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous shapes and tones.
September 15th, 2023
