Photo 437
Snoozing cougar
36/366 Napping at the Wildlife Sanctuary. There were a lot of animals out, but he was the cutest😉
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Beth
ace
Love it Michele! So glad you posted this one. Fun day my friend.
February 6th, 2024
