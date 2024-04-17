Previous
Magnolias in my neighborhood by mltrotter
Magnolias in my neighborhood

107/366 I like that this photo has an old bloom, a perfect bloom, and a bud.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
Barb ace
Gorgeous, Michele!
April 18th, 2024  
