Photo 618
Chapel Falls
251/366 We hiked to two waterfalls today. Longest hike since my knee surgery. 😊
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
681
photos
17
followers
15
following
169% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th September 2024 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
