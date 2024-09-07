Previous
Chapel Falls by mltrotter
Chapel Falls

251/366 We hiked to two waterfalls today. Longest hike since my knee surgery. 😊
7th September 2024

Michele

@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
