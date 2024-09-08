Sign up
Previous
Photo 619
View from the dock
252/366 I was walking around our cottage property and ended up viewing this on our dock!
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
2
2
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day!
682
photos
17
followers
15
following
169% complete
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
8th September 2024 7:51pm
Beth
ace
So tranquil, no wonder you are there so often! Beautiful reflection and tones.
September 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely!
September 9th, 2024
